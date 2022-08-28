Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.65.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.