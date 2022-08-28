Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.