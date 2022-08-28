Rupiah Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127,589.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $127,589.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

