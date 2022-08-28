Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Up 190.8% in August

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,522,000 shares, a growth of 190.8% from the July 31st total of 2,930,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Saipem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Friday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

