Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

