Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Cowen

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.06. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

