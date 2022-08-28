Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance

SAEUF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 2.07. 17,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,003. Saturn Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of 1.50 and a 12 month high of 3.13.

Get Saturn Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Saturn Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.