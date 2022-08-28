Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 9th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.16 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.27. The firm has a market cap of C$911.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million. Analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.33.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

