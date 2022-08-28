Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 9th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Savaria Stock Performance
TSE:SIS opened at C$14.16 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.27. The firm has a market cap of C$911.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million. Analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.33.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
Recommended Stories
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.