Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Service Properties Trust Trading Down 5.3 %
SVC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 814,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,306. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,669,000. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 94.9% during the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 552,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
