Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 5.3 %

SVC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 814,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,306. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,669,000. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 94.9% during the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 552,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

