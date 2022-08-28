Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $301,667.41 and $24,011.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

