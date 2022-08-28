Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHLLF remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Shelf Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
About Shelf Drilling
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.