Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHLLF remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Shelf Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

About Shelf Drilling

(Get Rating)

Read More

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.