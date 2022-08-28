Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Increases By 19.9%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Adagene Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ADAG opened at $1.41 on Friday. Adagene has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Get Adagene alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its position in Adagene by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.