Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Grows By 113.0%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the July 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ATUSF opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

