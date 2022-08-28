Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Rises By 110.9%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

