Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Declines By 22.2%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,276,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,925.0 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
