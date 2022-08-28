Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Declines By 22.2%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,276,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,925.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

