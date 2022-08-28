Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Rises By 115.7%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,220,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the July 31st total of 39,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.57. 2,478,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.