Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 64.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the July 31st total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FEM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
