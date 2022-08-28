Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 64.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the July 31st total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

