Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rises By 78.8%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the July 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Danske upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 4.0 %

HXGBY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 102,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,702. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

