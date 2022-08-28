Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Drops By 64.6%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

