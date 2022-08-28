Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rises By 84.8%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 5,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.