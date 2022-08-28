Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Drops By 66.7%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCUJF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.83. Medicure has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 3.25%.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

