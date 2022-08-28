Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Expands By 30.9%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9,121.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

