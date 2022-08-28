Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Decreases By 23.4%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.94.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

