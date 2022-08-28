Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 23.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

X Financial Stock Performance

XYF stock remained flat at $2.71 during midday trading on Friday. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X Financial stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

