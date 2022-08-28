SkinCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,893.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,472.85 and $15,893.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

