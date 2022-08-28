SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the July 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. 1,543,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,784. SLM has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile



SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

