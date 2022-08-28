Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Update

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

Shares of SMFL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52. Smart for Life has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

