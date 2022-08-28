Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the July 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 14,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,396. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

