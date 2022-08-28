Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 2,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.47.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

