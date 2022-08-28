Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the July 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,535,348 shares in the company, valued at $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares in the company, valued at $38,030,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,848,000 shares of company stock worth $131,798,780. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Sovos Brands stock remained flat at $15.40 during trading hours on Friday. 754,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,091. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

