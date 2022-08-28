Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in August

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the July 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 39,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

