StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

