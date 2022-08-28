StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.53 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
