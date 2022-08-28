StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

