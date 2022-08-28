StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Transactions at Limbach
In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
