StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Limbach alerts:

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

About Limbach

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.