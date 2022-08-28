StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of PDEX opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.