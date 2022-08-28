StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PDEX opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

