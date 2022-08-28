StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.