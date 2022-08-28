StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
