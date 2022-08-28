StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

