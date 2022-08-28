StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

