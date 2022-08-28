StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
