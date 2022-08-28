StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.38. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,270 shares of company stock worth $626,056. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

