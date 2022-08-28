StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.38. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.47.
Insider Activity at Ultralife
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,270 shares of company stock worth $626,056. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Recommended Stories
