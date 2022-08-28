StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

