StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 416.4% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 618.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 677,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

