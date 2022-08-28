StockNews.com Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

