Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.67 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $22.67 million and $2.07 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

