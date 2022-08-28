Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,552,636 coins and its circulating supply is 366,160,744 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

