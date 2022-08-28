Supercars Price Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Supercars has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Supercars has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $13,935.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Supercars alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 387,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032458 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

CAR is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supercars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Supercars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.