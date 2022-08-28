SYNC Network Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $60.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00225857 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00437594 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,568,043 coins and its circulating supply is 116,159,461 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.