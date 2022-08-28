TABANK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $675,908.67 (TAB)

TABANK (TAB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, TABANK has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One TABANK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. TABANK has a total market cap of $675,908.67 and $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TABANK alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,022.17 or 0.99894752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054887 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024188 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About TABANK

TABANK (TAB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABANK

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABANK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TABANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TABANK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.