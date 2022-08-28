Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

TPR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.44.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

