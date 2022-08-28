Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.64. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $142.97 and a 1-year high of $229.47.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.