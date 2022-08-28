Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $477,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

